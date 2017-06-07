Pictured: Marijuana seized after the arrest of a Chipotle worker in Radnor Township, Pa. on June 7, 2017 (Radnor Police)

Chipotle shut down in Radnor: Rick Wiiliams reports during Action News at noon on June 7, 2017.

A worker at a Chipotle restaurant in Radnor Township, Pa. has been arrested after a months-long investigation, police said Wednesday.The restaurant, at 309 Lancaster Avenue, was also shut down on Wednesday after health inspectors arrived and allegedly found filthy conditions in the kitchen.The suspect, who has not yet been identified, is accused of using the restaurant as a marijuana distribution location.Oh his person, investigators say, they found a half pound of marijuana. While on location police say they also found a toilet tank filled with drug paraphernalia.Police have not yet confirmed that the paraphernalia belongs to or is linked to the suspect.Along with the arrest, the three people are being questioned.Video from Chopper 6 HD showed several police units outside the restaurant, and police caution tape blocking the front entrance.----------