Radnor police: Employee sold drugs in Chipotle parking lot

WAYNE, Pa. (WPVI) --Three people, including a restaurant employee, were taken into custody in connection to a month-long undercover drug investigation at a Chipotle restaurant in Wayne, Pa.
Action News was there as two suspects arrived for their first court hearing Wednesday afternoon, just hours after their arrest.
Around 12 p.m., Radnor police and Radnor Narcotic Task officers conducted a "buy bust" at the Chipotle parking lot on the 300 block of Lancaster Avenue in Wayne.
"Today, they came out here with the intention of buying a significant amount of marijuana. That happens. The individual that was taken into custody had what we estimate at least a 1/2 pound of marijuana," Radnor Police Chief William Colarulo said.
The Chipotle employee accused of selling drugs out of the Mexican restaurant has been identified as 22-year-old Robert Lane of Philadelphia.
Police say he was selling drugs to the officers while wearing his Chipotle uniform.
Police also arrested 24-year-old Kydeem-Amad Shoatz, who is being charged as a conspirator in this case.
A third suspect, identified as 23-year-old Briana Davis, a passenger in their vehicle, faces misdemeanor charges.
Police say a fourth person was taken in for questioning, but released.
After the arrests, investigators using a K-9 unit found a toilet tank inside a bathroom in the Chipotle loaded with drug paraphernalia and garbage.
They also towed a vehicle owned by one of the suspects linked to this case.
It is not known at this time how long the drug activity was taking place at this location.
Action News spoke with customers who were inside the eatery when the bust occurred. They say it was like a scene from a movie.
"I turned to my left and saw someone being tackled on the ground, being arrested. Then a cop came in and said, 'Everyone get out now,'" witness Trillium Bentley of Radnor said.
While investigating, police called the health department after finding what they described as substandard conditions inside the restaurant's kitchen.
As a result, the Chipotle location was shut down for the day.
"Today is something, it's not acceptable and right now our health inspectors have made them throw away all the food," Township Manager Robert Zienkowski said.
Authorities say Chipotle is cooperating with their investigation and the restaurant should reopen on Thursday.
This is the fourth similar bust in Radnor Township over the past several years. The most recent occurred two weeks ago when a bartender from Estia Taverna was accused of selling cocaine from the restaurant.
