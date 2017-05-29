Remembering the fallen at Vietnam, Korean war memorials

Under an overcast, at times rainy sky people gathered to remember at Penn's Landing.They held back-to-back services to honor Philadelphia's war dead at the Korean and Vietnam memorials."It's not just a holiday, to have a day off, it's about remembering the men and woman that are on these walls here, across the street," Philadelphia Municipal Court Judge Patrick Dugan said pointing to the memorials with the names of the fallen."Philadelphia, we must remember Edison High School, whose 64 killed in action in Vietnam are the most of any public high school in the nation," Col. Timothy Williams of the Veterans' Multi-service Center said."That's why I come back here, to remember the fallen vets. We were all young men," Vietnam veteran Devon Collins said.Bob Carrero was among a group of men who fought in Korea more than 60 years ago.One of their concerns is saber-rattling could put another generation in harm's way including Carrero's grandson who is stationed in Asia."Very, very worried. He will be right in the thick of it if it happens," Carrero said.After the salutes and taps, some took time to just to walk, look at the names of the fallen, and reflect on wars and their cost."I needed to come here and appreciate what these veterans have done for all of us, our freedom, and the ultimate sacrifice they made," Debra Brooks of California said.More than 600 names from the five-county area who were killed in action or missing in action are carved into the Korean War Memorial.There are 648 names carved in the granite of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.----------