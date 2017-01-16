NEWS

Report: Bernie Madoff capitalizing off of hot chocolate in prison

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2009 file photo, Bernard Madoff arrives at Federal Court in New York. (Stuart Ramson)

NEW YORK (WPVI) --
Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff is reportedly making a name for himself in prison with a new business venture.

According to Market Watch, the 78-year-old is capitalizing off of hot chocolate.

The new report claims Madoff bought up every packet of 'Swiss Miss' from the commissary and sold it for a profit in the prison yard.

If inmates wanted the hot beverage, they had to go through Madoff.

He pleaded guilty in 2009 to fraud and is serving out a 150-year sentence at a federal prison in North Carolina.
Related Topics:
newsbernie madofffraudu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
At Least 27 Democratic Congress Members Plan to Skip Inauguration
Trump to Meet With Martin Luther King Jr.'s Son Today
At Least 5 Dead in Shooting at Mexico Nightclub
More News
Top Stories
Vehicle destroyed after crash in woods off I-295
Prosecutors: Camden man shot by police has died
Police: 5 killed in shooting at resort nightclub in Mexico
Gas leak reported after main struck in Brookhaven
Looser rules on beer sales to take effect in Pennsylvania
Springsteen cover band catches heat for inaugural event
Teen boy shot, killed in West Philadelphia
Show More
Man critical after shooting in Willingboro, N.J.
Calif. teen survives crash by holding onto tree; friend dies
Kyrgyzstan ministry says cargo plane crash kills 37
Tractor trailer crash jams Pa. Turnpike and Route 1
Former pro wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka dies at 73
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos