Residents forced from burning apartments in West Oak Lane

The freezing cold made it tough for Philadelphia firefighters battling an apartment building blaze.

WEST OAK LANE (WPVI) --
The fire started around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday on the 7500 block of Thouron Avenue in the city's West Oak Lane neighborhood.

Crews arrived to heavy flames showing on a second floor apartment.

They had to evacuate the residents from eight units.

The apartment where the fire started had a family of four inside the unit.

A 33-year-old man was taken to Einstein Medical Center for smoke inhalation.

SEPTA buses were called in to help the displaced residents.

The fire was placed under control in less than an hour.

So far, there is no word on what caused the blaze.

