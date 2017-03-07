WISSINOMING (WPVI) --A reward from various donors adding up to $74,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the vandalism of a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia.
The vandalism was discovered on Sunday, February 26th at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia. Dozens of headstones were found to be knocked over or heavily damaged.
The Philadelphia police announced the increased reward Tuesday afternoon. The money comes from a variety of donors:
The Mizel Family Foundation, through the Anti-Defamation League, is offering a $10,000 reward.
Two anonymous donors have offered a combined $15,000 reward.
Councilman Allan Domb is offering a $12,000 reward.
Mayor Jim Kenney's Office is offering a $15,000 reward.
15th District PDAC is offering a $1,000 reward.
Mr. Ronald Firman of Miami, Florida, and Mr. Martin Burns of Las Vegas, Nevada, are offering an $18,000 reward.
The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest "only."
"It's important for us to say, when this does happen here, we will respond. We won't just stand idly by. We will do something about it," said Rabbi Yoni Spinka of Bala Cynwyd.
Police say the investigation into the destruction is still ongoing. That includes determining whether this is a hate crime targeting the Jewish religion, or if the cemetery was targeted at random.
Three other non-Jewish cemeteries at the intersection of Frankord and Cheltenham were untouched.
The Building Trades Council and the Electrical Workers Union have offered to help repair damage and install security cameras.
GoFundMe pages to cover damages have surpassed the initial goal.
The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia opened a mailbox at jewishphilly.org to raise money to help speed up the repairs of the cemetery.
A GoFundMe page has also been set up.