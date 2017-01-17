A $7,000 reward is being offered for information in the brutal beating of 19-year-old soldier in Center City Philadelphia.It happened on New Year's Day.Police say U.S. Army serviceman Austin Freni was attacked by a group of men as he was leaving the Mummers Parade.He was hospitalized for several days with severe facial injuries at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.Freni has since been released.The Citizen Crime Commission is administering a $7000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the attack.Tips can be summited to the Commission Tip Line at 215-546-8477. All calls will remain anonymous.