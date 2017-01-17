NEWS

$7,000 reward offered after solider beaten at Mummers Parade

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
A $7,000 reward is being offered for information in the brutal beating of 19-year-old solider in Center City Philadelphia.

It happened on New Year's Day.

Police say U.S. Army serviceman Austin Freni was attacked by a group of men as he was leaving the Mummers Parade.

He is now hospitalized with severe facial injuries at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

The Citizen Crime Commission is administering a $7000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the attack.

Tips can be summited to the Commission Tip Line at 215-546-8477. All calls will remain anonymous.
