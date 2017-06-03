EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2023531" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> RAW VIDEO: Disabled man assaulted in West Chester

A reward is now being offered in the hunt for the man police say was caught on camera punching a disabled man in West Chester, Pa.$5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of 29-year-old Barry Baker of Georgetown, Delaware.Baker was identified last month by authorities as the suspect who punched a man with cerebral palsy outside a West Chester 7-Eleven store.The brutal incident was captured by a surveillance camera.Baker was subsequently arrested, charged with simple assault and freed on $25,000 bail. Then he disappeared.Prosecutors say Baker is now wanted on warrants for violating parole and for failing to appear in court in connection with a domestic relations matter."The defendant should turn himself in immediately to address these warrants," District Attorney Tom Hogan said in a statement last month. "We will not quit until we find him."Anyone with information about Baker's whereabouts is urged to contact the U.S. Marshal's Tipline at 866-865-8477 or the Chester County Sheriff's Fugitive Unit Tipline at 610-344-4333.Here's more on that punching incident that happened last month:It happened outside the 7-Eleven at 200 South High Street in West Chester around 2:30 a.m. on May 10th.As the video begins, the victim is seen pulling up in a white SUV just as the suspect walks out of the store.That's when a man in a yellow sweatshirt, identified by investigators as Baker, appears to mock the victim after he goes inside.A few minutes later, the victim walks out of the store and the suspect apparently mocks him again.The suspect then follows the victim into the parking lot and punches the victim in the face without warning.The victim stumbles backward over the hood of his SUV as the man identified as Baker walks away.The 22-year-old victim composes himself, gets into his vehicle and drives away.The victim later contacted police.----------