Road rage ends in bizarre car theft in Houston

Road rage ends in bizarre car theft near the Eastex Freeway. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (WPVI) --
It was a road rage unlike any other. A fight between two female drivers broke out on Little York near the Eastex Freeway earlier this week.

In a video recorded by Sergio Macias, you can see the women brawl on the freeway.

RAW VIDEO: Road rage near the Eastex Freeway in Houston
RAW VIDEO: Road rage near the Eastex Freeway in NE Houston.



He told ABC13 that the driver of the Audi rear-ended the other driver.

"She went straight for her and started throwing blows," Macias said.

But that's when the incident took an entirely different turn.

"All of a sudden I see someone running fast," Macias said.

A man can be seen running towards the Audi, jumping in the driver seat and driving off.

ABC13 reached out to Houston police to see if a theft report was filed.

No records were found, HPD said.
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
