Road rage ends in bizarre car theft in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (WPVI) --It was a road rage unlike any other. A fight between two female drivers broke out on Little York near the Eastex Freeway earlier this week.
In a video recorded by Sergio Macias, you can see the women brawl on the freeway.
RAW VIDEO: Road rage near the Eastex Freeway in Houston
He told ABC13 that the driver of the Audi rear-ended the other driver.
"She went straight for her and started throwing blows," Macias said.
But that's when the incident took an entirely different turn.
"All of a sudden I see someone running fast," Macias said.
A man can be seen running towards the Audi, jumping in the driver seat and driving off.
ABC13 reached out to Houston police to see if a theft report was filed.
No records were found, HPD said.