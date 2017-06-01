Road rage ends in bizarre car theft in Houston

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2061236" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> RAW VIDEO: Road rage near the Eastex Freeway in NE Houston.

It was a road rage unlike any other. A fight between two female drivers broke out on Little York near the Eastex Freeway earlier this week.In a video recorded by Sergio Macias, you can see the women brawl on the freeway.He told ABC13 that the driver of the Audi rear-ended the other driver."She went straight for her and started throwing blows," Macias said.But that's when the incident took an entirely different turn."All of a sudden I see someone running fast," Macias said.A man can be seen running towards the Audi, jumping in the driver seat and driving off.ABC13 reached out to Houston police to see if a theft report was filed.No records were found, HPD said.