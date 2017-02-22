Philadelphia police need your help tracking down two violent criminals who robbed two men within minutes of one another on Valentine's Day.Surveillance video captured the second holdup outside C and Louden streets in the city's Feltonville section.You can see two men chase the victim into an alleyway at gunpoint.The robbers took $135 from the man's pockets, then hit him in the head with a gun.Police say the same duo stole another man's phone and cash up the street moments earlier.If you recognize either gunman, contact East Detectives.------