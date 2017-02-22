NEWS

Caught on camera: Robbers target 2 men within minutes on Valentine's Day

Philadelphia police need your help tracking down two violent criminals who robbed two men within minutes of one another on Valentine's Day.

FELTONVILLE (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police need your help tracking down two violent criminals who robbed two men within minutes of one another on Valentine's Day.

Surveillance video captured the second holdup outside C and Louden streets in the city's Feltonville section.

You can see two men chase the victim into an alleyway at gunpoint.

The robbers took $135 from the man's pockets, then hit him in the head with a gun.

Police say the same duo stole another man's phone and cash up the street moments earlier.

If you recognize either gunman, contact East Detectives.
