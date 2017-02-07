Robbers targeting gas stations in Westampton, N.J.

Police in Burlington County are on the hunt for three armed robbers who are targeting gas stations in search of cash.Each time they went after a gas stations on Route 541 in Westampton, and twice they were successful.A third time, a clerk was able to keep them from getting anything.One of the incidents happened at the Valero gas station just after 11 a.m. Sunday. That's when three hooded suspects - two males and a female - burst into the station demanding cash and motioning they had a gun.Dharam Singh said a robber told him to give him all of the money."And then he came in and pushed me down there," Singh said.Surveillance video shows Singh tried to fight one of the suspects while he was cleaning out the register, then picked up a tape dispenser and threw it at the robber.The suspect threw it back as all three escaped.The night before, the Gulf station right down the road was hit. It's believed two of the same suspects robbed that station, holding a gun to the chest of the attendant as they demanded money."The fact that you brandished a weapon during a robbery leaves me to think you're capable of doing anything," said Lt. Roger Rogers of Westampton Police.Police tracker dogs were brought in after the Gulf and Valero station robberies, but the trail went cold.While police were investigating the hold up at the Valero they learned of an attempted robbery at the nearby BP.The attendant says when he saw three people in masks approaching the station, he locked himself in the booth.Bawan Singh says one of the men banged on the door repeatedly yelling for him to open up, but he refused and they left.The video from the Valero robbery isn't very sharp, but investigators are asking anyone who may recognize the three people pictured here to contact Westampton Police."My main concern is no one gets hurt. The longer these people stay on the streets, the chances are increasing that they may get frightened or afraid and hurt someone," said Lt. Rogers.Detectives say they have good leads, but are still looking for the public's help in identifying the suspects.If you have any information you are asked to contact police.