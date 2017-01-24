Robbery at Logan restaurant caught on video

A pair of thieves targeted two men buying food inside a Logan Chinese restaurant.The encounter was captured on surveillance camera.It happened inside Chop Sticks restaurant along the 4700 block of North Broad last Tuesday around midnight.The victims told police they were walking out when two armed suspects stopped them.A suspect pushed one of the victims back into the restaurant, stole his cash and cell phone, and then punched him in the face with a gun.The second victim was robbed outside by the other suspect.