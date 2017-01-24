NEWS

Robbery at Logan restaurant caught on video

EMBED </>More News Videos

A pair of thieves targeted two men buying food inside a Logan Chinese restaurant. (WPVI)

LOGAN --
A pair of thieves targeted two men buying food inside a Logan Chinese restaurant.

The encounter was captured on surveillance camera.

It happened inside Chop Sticks restaurant along the 4700 block of North Broad last Tuesday around midnight.

The victims told police they were walking out when two armed suspects stopped them.

A suspect pushed one of the victims back into the restaurant, stole his cash and cell phone, and then punched him in the face with a gun.

The second victim was robbed outside by the other suspect.
Related Topics:
newsphilly newsrobbery
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump Moves to Advance Keystone XL, Dakota Access Pipelines
2 injured in Bucks County motorcycle crash
Sick of living with wife, man robs bank to go to jail
Ambushed deliveryman speaks after returning fire in SW Philly
More News
Top Stories
Exclusive: Chaka Fattah's day before prison interview
Ambushed deliveryman speaks after returning fire in SW Philly
Truck carrying cars catches fire on NJ Turnpike
Nor'easter leaves flooding, beach erosion at Jersey shore
PHOTOS: Local damage from the Nor'easter
Man shot by police in quiet Wilmington neighborhood
2 injured in Bucks County motorcycle crash
Show More
Sheriff's lieutenant injured in elevator accident goes home
Arrest made in Chestnut Hill home invasion, sex assault
President Trump acts to advance Keystone, Dakota pipelines
Trump Still Believes Millions Voted Illegally: White House
Trump's budget pick asked to comment on inauguration photos
More News
Top Video
Exclusive: Chaka Fattah's day before prison interview
Ambushed deliveryman speaks after returning fire in SW Philly
Sheriff's lieutenant injured in elevator accident goes home
President Trump acts to advance Keystone, Dakota pipelines
More Video