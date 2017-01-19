Robbery leads to police chase, crash on I-95 in Chester

A robbery led to a police chase and a crash on Interstate 95 southbound in Chester, Delaware County.It all began shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday at a McDonald's in Brookhaven on the 4200 block of Edgemont Avenue.The suspects reportedly took a store cash register and fled in a Chevy Tahoe.Area police agencies spotted the vehicle and pursued it on I-95 southbound at Highland Avenue.The vehicle then crashed in the median near Route 322.I-95 southbound was temporarily closed at the crash scene. It has since reopened.Two people were reportedly taken into custody.Police continue to search the area for other possible suspects.No injuries were reported.