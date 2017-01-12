Rollover crash in Northeast Philadelphia

Police are investigating a crash in Northeast Philadelphia.It happened before 7 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Castor Avenue and Foulkrod Street.Action News is told two vehicles collided, sending one onto its side and the other into a utility pole.One person was trapped in wreckage and had to be extricated by rescuers.There was no immediate word on the conditions of the vehicles' occupants.Motorists were advised to avoid the intersection and seek alternate routes.