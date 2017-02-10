Rt. 611 SB lanes reopen in Warrington; Evacuated residents returning home

The southbound lanes of Route 611 have reopened after a crash involving an overturned tanker truck closed the road and prompted dozens of evacuations in Warrington, Bucks County.It happened just after 8 p.m. Thursday on Route 611 and Oxford Drive.Officials say a tanker truck carrying gasoline overturned and leaked 4,000 gallons of fuel.Authorities say the driver of a pickup driver lost control and ended up in the northbound lanes of Rt. 611.That's when the vehicle was hit by the tanker, which caused it to overturn and leak fuel.Fire officials say approximately 100 people were evacuated from their homes.68 people were temporarily housed at a shelter set up by the American Red Cross at the Tamanend Middle School.Those residents were able to return to their homes just before 3:00 a.m. Friday morning.The southbound lanes of Route 611 reopened before 6 a.m. Friday. The northbound lanes are still closed.Residents may smell a gasoline ordor in the area, until the cleanup is completed.Residents who have any further questions or concerns about the incident or any lingering odors can call Warrington Emergency Management at (215)343-9350.