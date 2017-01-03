NEWS

School attack victim charged over racist video
New charges are being filed in connection to an assault at a high school in Northampton County this past October. (WPVI)

HELLERTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
New charges are being filed in connection to an assault at a high school in Northampton County this past October.

The charges are against a 14-year-old who was the victim of an attack by a 16-year-old classmate at Saucon Valley High School.

The 14-year-old, investigators say, secretly filmed the 16-year-old, an African-American student, using racial epithets and racial stereotypes.

The 16-year-old assaulted the 14-year-old, investigators say, after the video was circulated on social media. The 16-year-old has since been charged.

However, on Tuesday, District Attorney John Morganelli announced that the 14-year-old, who is white, will face charges including ethnic intimidation and cyber harassment of a minor.

"This is the type of conduct that cannot be accepted in our society," said Morganelli.

Gary Asteak, the attorney representing the African-American student, sent Action News a statement reading, in part:

"Words matter. Hate speech has no place in our society. By taking this action today the district attorney is sending a message to both law enforcement and school officials that they must be sensitive to this issue."

Both students are being charged as minors. Morganelli said that he will recommend both undergo counseling and sensitivity training.

Once done, both of their records will be expunged.
