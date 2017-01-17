NEWS

Security increased at S. Philly condos after robbery
A South Philadelphia condo building is boosting security after a resident was robbed at gunpoint. (WPVI)

A South Philadelphia condo building is boosting security after a resident was robbed at gunpoint.

Crews fixed a broken door at the Marine Club, a day after Action News showed you it could be opened without a key fob.
Police are searching for the man who robbed a woman at gunpoint in a South Philadelphia parking garage.



We uncovered that problem after two robbers followed a woman into the parking garage through a different gate.

The suspects threatened a security guard before stealing the woman's bag and cell phone.

The building's owner is now trying to reassure everyone who lives there.

"I've ordered a guard to be there until I'm satisfied that it's repaired and safe. Both locations are under camera and go to our live 24/7 security," said building owner Eric Blumenfeld.

Police are still looking for both robbery suspects.
Related Topics:
newsphilly newsrobberySouth Philadelphia
