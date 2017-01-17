Security increased at S. Philly condos after robbery

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A South Philadelphia condo building is boosting security after a resident was robbed at gunpoint.
Crews fixed a broken door at the Marine Club, a day after Action News showed you it could be opened without a key fob.
We uncovered that problem after two robbers followed a woman into the parking garage through a different gate.
The suspects threatened a security guard before stealing the woman's bag and cell phone.
The building's owner is now trying to reassure everyone who lives there.
"I've ordered a guard to be there until I'm satisfied that it's repaired and safe. Both locations are under camera and go to our live 24/7 security," said building owner Eric Blumenfeld.
Police are still looking for both robbery suspects.