Security increases at GOP retreat day before Trump's visit to Philadelphia

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
The Republican Congressional retreat is under way in Center City.

On Wednesday morning, there were a number of security sweeps around the Loews Philadelphia Hotel where the delegation is staying through Friday.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend the conference and make remarks as Republican lawmakers map out their agenda.

"Given what's happened down in DC, we'd be remiss if we didn't get our people out there," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said.

Passersby could see Philadelphia police at the hotel at 12th and Market.

Commissioner Ross says the city is working with state and federal authorities for the next few days.

He says on Thursday, visitors will likely see the greatest police presence surrounding the presidential visit and expected protesters, some of which have already touched base with police.

"We have been in communication with one group. They've indicated they're going to be peaceful, probably at least a couple thousand people in one. The second one, we're not sure about, so we'll have to wait and see," Ross said.

From a traffic standpoint, expect street closures Thursday from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. that includes 13th Street from Chestnut Street to Market Street, Market from 11th to Juniper, and 12th from Chestnut to Arch.
