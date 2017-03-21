NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --First responders are on the scene of a serious crash on I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia.
It happened before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes between the Bridge Street and Cottman Avenue exits.
Video from Chopper 6 HD showed a heavily damaged gray pickup truck lying on its side.
Medics were attending to a person on a stretcher nearby.
There were no details immediately available on the number or extent of injuries or what led to the crash.
