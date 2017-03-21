NEWS

Serious crash on I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia

EMBED </>More News Videos

Video from Chopper 6 HD showed a heavily damaged gray pickup truck lying on its side. Medics were attending to a person on a stretcher nearby. (WPVI)

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
First responders are on the scene of a serious crash on I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes between the Bridge Street and Cottman Avenue exits.

Video from Chopper 6 HD showed a heavily damaged gray pickup truck lying on its side.



Medics were attending to a person on a stretcher nearby.

There were no details immediately available on the number or extent of injuries or what led to the crash.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com for more information as it becomes available.

------
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newstraffic accidentNortheast Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man shot and killed in Olney ID'd
Tom Brady's Super Bowl jersey resurfaces in new photo
SCOTUS nominee asked how he'd rule against Trump in confirmation hearing
Pennsylvania city's measure to ban bamboo moving forward
More News
Top Stories
See surveillance video from $1M Philly jewelry store heist
Police: Teenager behind traffic violation scam in Chesco
Suspended attorney convicted of taking daughter on the run
Organizers cancel Philadelphia Cinco de Mayo celebration
School bus involved in crash in Bucks Co.
Man shot and killed in Olney ID'd
Special election held Tuesday in North Philadelphia
Show More
Boy dies in Tioga-Nicetown restaurant shooting; suspects sought
Pennsylvania city's measure to ban bamboo moving forward
Accident clears on I-76 EB at Broad Street in South Philly
No electronics on some US-bound jets from Mideast, Africa
Boy, 4, accidentally hangs himself in Minn. thrift store
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Police: Teenager behind traffic violation scam in Chesco
School bus involved in crash in Bucks Co.
No electronics on some US-bound jets from Mideast, Africa
More Video