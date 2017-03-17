Shaquille O'Neal surprises dog attack victim in Georgia

ATLANTA (WPVI) --A 5-year-old dog attack victim in Georgia got the surprise of a lifetime from a former NBA player.
Syrai Sanders just returned home after spending two months recovering from the attack.
That's when former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal paid her a surprise visit - with a hug, kiss and a special treat.
He took the family shopping for brand new furniture.
O'Neal has been helping the family since Syrai was attacked by a dog while walking to her school bus stop.
Her classmate did not survive that attack.
Syrai has a long road ahead and says this definitely helped raise her spirits. Shaq adds that he just wanted everything to be more comfortable for her when she got home.
