Shaquille O'Neal surprises dog attack victim in Georgia

A 5-year-old dog attack victim in Georgia got the surprise of a lifetime from a former NBA player. (WPVI)

ATLANTA (WPVI) --
A 5-year-old dog attack victim in Georgia got the surprise of a lifetime from a former NBA player.

Syrai Sanders just returned home after spending two months recovering from the attack.

That's when former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal paid her a surprise visit - with a hug, kiss and a special treat.

He took the family shopping for brand new furniture.

O'Neal has been helping the family since Syrai was attacked by a dog while walking to her school bus stop.

Her classmate did not survive that attack.

Syrai has a long road ahead and says this definitely helped raise her spirits. Shaq adds that he just wanted everything to be more comfortable for her when she got home.

Related Topics:
newssocietysurprisedog attackchildrenNBAu.s. & worldbig talkerstrendingGeorgia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
