Shaquille O'Neal surprises dog attack victim in Georgia

A 5-year-old dog attack victim in Georgia got the surprise of a lifetime from a former NBA player.Syrai Sanders just returned home after spending two months recovering from the attack.That's when former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal paid her a surprise visit - with a hug, kiss and a special treat.He took the family shopping for brand new furniture.O'Neal has been helping the family since Syrai was attacked by a dog while walking to her school bus stop.Her classmate did not survive that attack.Syrai has a long road ahead and says this definitely helped raise her spirits. Shaq adds that he just wanted everything to be more comfortable for her when she got home.