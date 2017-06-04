NEWS

Shelter-in-place issued after prisoner escapes in Bucks County

Shelter-in-place issued after prisoner escapes in Bucks Co. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on June 4, 2017. (WPVI)

By
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) --
A shelter-in-place was issued for residents in the Warrington and Chalfont areas of Bucks County to stay inside their homes after a prisoner escaped Sunday night.

Police say a prisoner escaped during a transport in the area of Bristol and Lower State roads.

A Reverse 911 was activated to keep residents safe.

