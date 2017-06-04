BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) --A shelter-in-place was issued for residents in the Warrington and Chalfont areas of Bucks County to stay inside their homes after a prisoner escaped Sunday night.
Police say a prisoner escaped during a transport in the area of Bristol and Lower State roads.
A Reverse 911 was activated to keep residents safe.
