Shelter in place order issued as crews battle 4-alarm fitness club fire

Authorities have issued a Shelter in Place order, advising residents in the area of the Aquatic Fitness Center fire to stay in their homes and businesses.Fire crews are continuing to battle a 4-alarm fire at the AFC Fitness Center, located at 3600 Grant Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia.Action News has learned that roof work was being done when the fire broke out.One of the workers, Kevin Kirby, tells Action News that they were doing some sort of welding work on the roof when the blow torch they were using ignited the fire, and flames quickly spread."It just literally went up in a matter of two minutes," Kirby said.There were about 100 people inside at the time. Most were able to get out safely.Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.So far, there is no word on area evacuations of residents.Grant Avenue is closed between Frankford and Academy while crews remain on the scene. Authorities are asking residents to avoid the area for the safety of first-responders.The American Red Cross says it is responding to assess the needs of those impacted and provide assistance as needed.------