Sheriff: 5 dead after shooting at business near Orlando, Florida

Law enforcement authorities in Florida say there are "multiple fatalities" following a shooting in an industrial area near Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. --
Authorities say five people have been killed in a workplace shooting near Orlando.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said during a briefing Monday that the gunman was a disgruntled former employee who was fired in April. Demings says the gunman shot and killed himself. The sheriff says the shooting is not believed to have any link to terrorism.

The shooting happened inside a business that manufactures awnings.

The sheriff says the shooter, who has not yet been identified, had been involved in a previous workplace violence incident and had been accused of battering another employee inside the business. He was not charged in that case.

***THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. PREVIOUS STORY BELOW***

Multiple people are dead after a shooting inside a business in a Florida industrial park on Monday. Authorities converged on the area and announced that the situation has been contained.

Shelley Adams said her sister, Sheila McIntyre, called her from the company's bathroom during the shooting and was very upset.

She kept repeating "My boss is dead. My boss is dead," Adams said.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings was expected to announce details "as soon as info is accurate," his office announced.

The sheriff's office reported the situation is "contained," meaning there is no longer an active shooter. The shooting was reported about 8 a.m. Monday.

Authorities closed the road near the scene and have urged motorists to "use caution." A media staging area has been set up near the scene.

Local news outlets reported that several Orange County Fire and Rescue vehicles were seen leaving the scene. A large police presence remains.

No further details were immediately available.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
