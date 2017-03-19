Shooting investigation underway in Chester

Chester police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at 9th Street and Tilghman.A silver Pontiac was badly shot up.Action News captured holes in a shattered driver's side window.The driver's side door was also hit several times.Evidence markers were scattered all over the street.It's reported an off-duty Chester Township police officer witnessed the shooting.No word yet on if the officer was involved, or who the silver Pontiac belongs to.With bullets flying through the air, it could have ended up in tragedy.There are homes and apartments surrounding the intersection.There were many neighbors outside enjoying the nice weather.Luckily, police say, no one was injured.If you have any information on this shooting, you're being urged to contact the Chester Police Department.------