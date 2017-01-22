Police say it was a frightening scene for a woman after a man who had been shot ended up at her front door in West Philadelphia.Action News has learned the man knocked on the woman's door in the 5100 block of Hazel Avenue before 7 a.m. Sunday.The man had been shot somewhere else and collapsed on her doorstep.The woman called 911.The victim was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition.Investigators are working to determine where the man was shot as well as who shot him and why.