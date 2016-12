Police in Bucks County say the suspect a man got away with as much as $100,000 in expensive watches and jewelry from a Kohl's store in Lower Makefield Township.The smash-and-grab burglar broke in through the front door with a sledgehammer at 3:17 Tuesday morning.Police say they haven't had similar incidents, but detectives are checking with other police departments.If you have any information you are asked to contact Lower Makefield Police.