Slip-and-fall bandits sought in Verizon store robbery

Philadelphia police are looking for a pair of cell phone thieves who slipped and fell while making their escape in Queen Village.The robbery of the Verizon Wireless store in the 300 block of South Street on January 3 was caught by surveillance cameras.The video shows two suspects entering the store at the same time and immediately grabbing phones on display on either side of the store.The store clerk notices immediately and begins to approach the suspects.As both suspects turn and begin to run, each one slips on the polished wood floor and falls briefly before getting up and fleeing.A camera outside the door catches the rest of their flight out onto the South Street sidewalk.Anyone with information about the suspects or crime is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police South Detective Division at 215-686-3013/3014.