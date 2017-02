A man was charged with his 7th DUI Friday morning in Dover, Delaware.Police say an officer pulled 33-year-old Andron Hughes over at 3 a.m. after he stopped in the middle of an intersection for a red light.The officer says Hughes, who lives in Smyrna, was drunk.He was arrested and taken to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center where he is being held in lieu of $6,000 bond.------