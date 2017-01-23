NEWS

'SNL' writer suspended for tweet about Barron Trump

President Donald Trump, right, smiles with his son Barron as they view the 58th Presidential Inauguration parade Friday. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK --
A "Saturday Night Live" writer has been suspended indefinitely after tweeting a poorly received joke about Donald Trump's 10-year-old youngest son, Barron.

A person familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak publicly told The Associated Press that Katie Rich was suspended immediately after writing an offensive tweet about the child. An outcry on social media followed, with many calling for a boycott of the TV show.

Rich later deleted the tweet, deactivated her account but then reactivated it Monday, saying she wanted to "sincerely apologize" for the "insensitive" tweet and "deeply regret" her actions.

NBC had no comment.

Barron found support from Chelsea Clinton, with the former first daughter saying he "deserves the chance every child does - to be a kid."

This isn't the first time "SNL" has gotten in trouble for joking about the president's children. In 1993, then-cast member Mike Myers had to write an apology letter to the Clintons after a skit that mocked Chelsea Clinton.

"She's a kid, a kid who didn't choose to be in public life," ''SNL" executive producer Lorne Michaels said at the time. He also acknowledged that said his show treated then 9-year-old Amy Carter "a little rougher" during the 1970s when Jimmy Carter was in the Oval Office.

The current controversy over Barron Trump comes as President Trump has lashed out at the way "Saturday Night Live" has lampooned him, with the president saying Alec Baldwin's semi-regular portrayal of him "stinks" and calling one of the skits a "hit job."
Related Topics:
newsentertainmenttwitterdonald trumpu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Police shoot attacking suspect in Wilmington
Grandson charged in fatal Southwest Philadelphia stabbing
McCain Doesn't Know if He Has 'Utmost Confidence' in President Trump
Ex-President George HW Bush Moved Out of ICU; Barbara Bush Sent Home
More News
Top Stories
Philly police: Man killed after wind blows sign from wall
PHOTOS: Damage from Monday's Nor'easter
Winter nor'easter pounds Jersey shore
AccuWeather: Stormy Evening
Police shoot attacking suspect in Wilmington
Woman charged with man's shooting death in Manayunk
Photos show fracture in Turnpike bridge connecting Pa., NJ
Show More
Part of Center City mural falls on parked cars amid high winds
Gayborhood racism is long-standing, Philadelphia report says
Grandson charged in fatal Southwest Philadelphia stabbing
Police: Scam uses NJ high school in fake letter
Popular Concord High School teacher passes away unexpectedly
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos