NEWS

SpaceX launches rocket from NASA's historic moon pad

EMBED </>More News Videos

A SpaceX rocket soared from NASA's long-idled moonshot pad Sunday. (WPVI)

By MARCIA DUNN
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. --
NASA's historic moonshot pad is back in business.

A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off Sunday morning from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A. It's carrying a load of supplies for the International Space Station.


Astronauts flew to the moon from this very spot nearly a half-century ago. The pad was last used for NASA's final shuttle mission nearly six years ago.

This is SpaceX's first launch from Florida since a rocket explosion last summer. As an extra treat for spectators, SpaceX aims to land the booster rocket back at Cape Canaveral following liftoff. That recycling feat has been accomplished only twice before.

SpaceX is leasing the pad from NASA for 20 years. The company hopes to launch U.S. astronauts from there next year.

A launch attempt on Saturday was scuttled.

------
Report a correction or typo
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldSpaceXnasa
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Small plane crashes in NJ; pilot pulled from wreckage
Trump's remarks about Sweden create debate and confusion
Swedes scratch heads at Trump's suggestion of major incident
Woman killed, man injured in Atlantic City stabbing
Taxi driver arrested after being shot by fellow cabbie
More News
Top Stories
Taxi driver arrested after being shot by fellow cabbie
WATCH LIVE: THON at Penn State
Penn State students staying up to get down at THON
After son's suicide, NJ dad starts 'The Kindness Challenge'
4 shot in West Philadelphia
Small plane crashes in NJ; pilot pulled from wreckage
Man stabbed in Center City
Show More
Man shot outside Philadelphia steak shop
No Powerball winner, jackpot grows to $403-million
Swedes scratch heads at Trump's suggestion of major incident
Senior Trump appointee fired after critical comments
President Trump invites supporter on stage during Florida rally
More News
Top Video
Man stabbed in Center City
4 shot in West Philadelphia
Man shot outside Philadelphia steak shop
Mike Trout takes subtle dig at Chris Christie over Phillies jab
More Video