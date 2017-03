Sparks were flying Friday night at a house fire in North Philadelphia.Chopper 6 was over the scene on the 2700 block of North Croskey Street as the electrical lines arced near the roof and flames burned through the ground floor of the dwelling.It started out at 8:30.Firefighters had it under control before 9.Officials haven't said yet if the wires caused the fire or if they were just a result of the blaze.------