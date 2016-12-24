NEWS

Sri Lanka claims world's tallest artificial Christmas tree

A Sri Lankan family takes photographs standing near an enormous artificial Christmas tree as others gather around it in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

By BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI Associated Press
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka --
Sri Lanka unveiled a towering Christmas tree, claiming to have surpassed the world record despite constructions delays and a shorter-than-planned finished product.

The 73-meter (238-foot) artificial tree in capital Colombo is 18 meters (59 feet) taller than the current record holder, organizers said. The tree's steel-and-wire frame is covered with a plastic net decorated with more than 1 million natural pine cones painted red, gold, green and silver, 600,000 LED bulbs and topped by a 6-meter (20-foot)-tall shining star.

The tree costs $80,000 and was criticized by the Catholic Church as a "waste of money." The church suggested that the funds better be spent on helping the poor.

Hundreds of port workers and volunteers struggled for four months to put up the tree in time for the holidays. Work was suspended for six days in early December after Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith - representing the island nation's 1.5 million Catholics - lambasted the project. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe responded to the criticism by saying the tree was not being built with public money, but with donations from individuals and private firms.

The Guinness World Records is yet to confirm if this is the tallest artificial Christmas tree. Currently, the record is held by a Chinese firm that put up a 55-meter (180-foot) tree-like tower of lights and synthetic foliage, ornaments and lamps in the city of Guangzhou last year.

Sri Lankan organizers said they wanted the tree to help promote ethnic and religious harmony in the Buddhist-majority island nation, where a long civil war ended in 2009 but reconciliation remains a challenge.

"This is just to show the world that we can live as one country, one nation," said Arjuna Ranatunga, a former cricket player and the minister of ports and shipping. He said Sri Lanka still is still grappling with issues regarding religion, caste and race.

Minority Christian and Muslim communities complain of state-sponsored discrimination, and there are allegations of widespread abuses against minority ethnic Tamils both during and after the war.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldchristmas
(Copyright ©2016 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Obama in Hawaii: Dad-Daughters Day With Sasha, Malia
Trumps Attend Church Services on Christmas Eve
81-year-old South Philadelphia store owner shot and killed
Woman struck and killed in Christiana hit and run
More News
Top Stories
81-year-old South Philadelphia store owner shot and killed
In Christmas message, pope laments children in war, poverty
VIDEO: Last minute shoppers checking off Christmas list
Postal carrier's quick thinking saves customer's life
6 ways you can give back this holiday season
Woman struck and killed in Christiana hit and run
Best wishes flow in for 'Star Wars' star Carrie Fisher
Show More
Trump announces intent to dissolve Trump Foundation
Israel's Netanyahu lashes out at Obama over UN vote
Pennsylvania man, 89, heads out to store, ends up in Alabama
Mystery of foul odor in Philly, surrounding areas solved
Fmr. Flyer Downie goes on Twitter rant against NHL commentator
More News
Photos
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
Hundreds gather for vigil in honor of NJ State trooper
Foam fills Center City street after PECO substation explosion
More Photos