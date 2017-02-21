NEWS

Stolen car found, 4-year-old boy remains missing in Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are searching for a 4-year-old boy who was last seen in a stolen car.

LOGAN (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are searching for a 4-year-old boy who was last seen in a stolen car.

The incident began around 10:15 p.m. Monday along the 4600 block of North Sydenham Street in Logan.

Initial reports say the driver of a Ford Escape was making a food delivery when someone stole his car.

Approximately 20 minutes later, the vehicle bearing Pennsylvania license plate KGE-4275 was recovered along North 16th and Saint Pauls street in Tioga-Nicetown.

However, the boy was not in the car.

Police searched the immediate area by ground with K9 and in the air with helicopters, but there have been no signs of the child.

The boy is described as wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and tan boots.
