Street closures for Philly St. Patrick's Day Parade

There will be a number of street closures on Sunday for the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Philadelphia.The parade will be held from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.The 500 block of Market Street was closed for setup at 6 a.m.At 9 a.m., the parade route was closed to traffic, with cross traffic at 3rd and 4th streets.The parade will stage on J.F.K. Boulevard, between 16th and 20th Streets, and proceed east on J.F.K. Boulevard around the south side of City Hall.The parade will then proceed east on Market Street past the reviewing stand located in the 500 block of Market Street and turn south on front street to Chestnut Street, where the elements will break down and board their trucks/buses.