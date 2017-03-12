NEWS

Street closures for Philly St. Patrick's Day Parade

The iconic sound of Irish pride flooded the streets of Philadelphia for the city's annual St. Patrick's Day parade. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
There will be a number of street closures on Sunday for the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Philadelphia.

The parade will be held from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The 500 block of Market Street was closed for setup at 6 a.m.

At 9 a.m., the parade route was closed to traffic, with cross traffic at 3rd and 4th streets.

The parade will stage on J.F.K. Boulevard, between 16th and 20th Streets, and proceed east on J.F.K. Boulevard around the south side of City Hall.

The parade will then proceed east on Market Street past the reviewing stand located in the 500 block of Market Street and turn south on front street to Chestnut Street, where the elements will break down and board their trucks/buses.

------
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newsSt. Patrick's DayCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Fire erupts at closed bowling alley in Pike Creek
Democrats, some Republicans, condemn Preet Bharara being 'fired'
Intruder nearly reached White House entrance, complaint says
Apartment complex fire blamed on unattended cooking
More News
Top Stories
Winter Storm Watch Monday Night Into Tuesday
Fire erupts at closed bowling alley in Pike Creek
Pedestrian struck, killed in Mount Laurel, N.J.
Apartment complex fire blamed on unattended cooking
Girl, 3, dies after fire blamed on recharging hoverboard
Joni Sledge, founding member of Sister Sledge, dies at 60
Days before spring, frigid temps in Philadelphia
Show More
Man killed in crash in Mill Creek, Del.
Police investigating suspicious death in Hunting Park
No. 2 Villanova wins Big East tourney, 74-60 over Creighton
Suspects sought after teen shot in Phila. restaurant
2 dead, 3 hospitalized after car crash, fire in Camden County
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Philadelphia Flower Show
2 dead, 3 hospitalized after car crash, fire in Camden County
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
More Photos