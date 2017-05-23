NEWS

Student and driver hurt in school bus crash in Southwest Philadelphia

2 hurt in school bus crash: Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at noon on May 23, 2017. (WPVI)

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police say two people were hurt in a crash involving a school bus in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened after 7 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Island and Buist avenues.

Video from Chopper 6 HD showed the school bus stopped in the middle of the intersection.

A white sedan with heavy front-end damage was seen nearby after officials say it hit the bus.



The school bus driver and one student were taken to an area hospital.

There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries to either.

The intersection was shut down as police investigated and crews worked to clear the wreckage.

