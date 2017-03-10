A Northeast Philadelphia motel is accused of sex trafficking.A lawsuit was filed Friday against the Roosevelt Inn, located in Northeast Philadelphia, and its management company.Lawyers say in 2013, a 14-year-old girl, identified only as M.B. in the lawsuit, was forced into the illegal sex trade.The suit claims the hotel regularly provided rooms and services for their own financial gain.Lawyers say men stood in the hallways and waited to enter the room where the young girl was kept.The victim, now 17, was dressed in sexually explicit clothing and was "visibly treated in an aggressive manner" by traffickers, according to the lawsuit."This poor little girl was forced to have sex with over 1,000 men in that motel. How could the motel not have known that?" said Lawyer Tom Kline, Kline & Specter.We contacted The Roosevelt Inn and the management company.They had no comment.This is the first civil lawsuit filed under Pennsylvania's 2014 Human Trafficking statue.------