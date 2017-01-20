NEWS

Surveillance video captures Manayunk consignment store bandits

Philadelphia police have released surveillance video showing a trio of brazen bandits ransacking a Manayunk consignment store before making off with $60,000 worth of merchandise. (WPVI)

MANAYUNK (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police have released surveillance video showing a trio of brazen bandits ransacking a Manayunk consignment store before making off with $60,000 worth of merchandise.

It happened at Remix Designer Consignment on Main Street just after 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Posing as a customer, surveillance video shows the store employee had no idea she about to get robbed.

Out of frame, police say the suspect uses zip ties to bound the employee and a customer, before dimming the lights to allow two more accomplices inside.

"These individuals knew what they're coming in looking for, looking for high-price items, getting away with $60,000 worth of merchandise, but it's obvious it was planned," said Philadelphia Police Lt. John Stanford.

The trio then dragged bags of now stolen items out the front door.

"It was really scary. We had a person come and warn us, so I instantly went outside and pulled the rack in and closed the doors," said Sarah Hennings, manager.

Employees at The Attic, another consignment store a block up Main Street, are on alert.

"There's not higher-end stuff down here, so its shocking to hear something like this, especially right down the street," said Jameeka McCray, employee.

"That's terrifying," said Andrew Sinclair of Manayunk.

We showed the surveillance video to residents, who are still trying to make sense of how no one saw the bandits making their getaway.

"Six o'clock there's so much traffic here and people walking, you wouldn't think that they'd have a good getaway," said Beth Foreman, who works nearby.

Police are looking to see if this incident is related to any other area robberies.

Anyone with information about the men in the video is asked to contact detectives.
