Suspect arrested in VFW facility shooting in Willingboro

Police have made an arrest in the shooting at a VFW facility in Willingboro, New Jersey.31-year-old Brandon Washington has been charged with two counts of attempted murder. More charges are expected to be filed.Two security guards, William Matthews and E. Mark Peterson, were shot during Ladies Night at VFW Post 4919 on Creekview Road around 11:30 p.m. last Thursday.Matthews' wife Diana told Action News he was shot in the head."But they said he's very blessed or fortunate because it didn't hit his brain," Diana Matthews said.According to Diana, there was a disturbance involving a guest."My husband said, 'You got to leave,' and ushered him out the door. Well, my husband thought it was over at that point. He came back with a gun, shot my husband and then shot the other security guard," Diana said.Both security guards were airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.Police used surveillance video from inside the VFW to identify Washington as the suspect.