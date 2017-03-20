NEWS

Suspect at large after police officer assaulted in Northeast Philadelphia

A Philadelphia police officer is recovering after being attacked in Northeast Philadelphia by a suspect who remains at large. (WPVI)

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A Philadelphia police officer is recovering after being assaulted in Northeast Philadelphia by a suspect who remains at large.

It happened at 4:15 a.m. Monday near the Wawa store in the 12,000 block of Academy Road.


Initial reports indicate officers were investigating a possible robbery at a shopping center near the Wawa store when they encountered a male suspect.

One officer sustained a head injury before the suspect fled.

The officer was said to be in stable condition.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

