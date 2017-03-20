@PhillyPolice actively searching for man who attacked police officer at around 4:15 this AM. Ofc in stable condition. @6abc pic.twitter.com/ElVhk5y21N — Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) March 20, 2017

A Philadelphia police officer is recovering after being assaulted in Northeast Philadelphia by a suspect who remains at large.It happened at 4:15 a.m. Monday near the Wawa store in the 12,000 block of Academy Road.Initial reports indicate officers were investigating a possible robbery at a shopping center near the Wawa store when they encountered a male suspect.One officer sustained a head injury before the suspect fled.The officer was said to be in stable condition.Police are still searching for the suspect.------