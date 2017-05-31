Suspect escapes crisis center in Delaware County

The Upper Darby Police Department is searching for a suspect who escaped from a Delaware County crisis center.Police say 32-year-old Jerell Devore who is wanted by the Upper Darby police escaped Chester Crozer Crisis Center in Upland.Devore was originally arrested Saturday for a half dozen burglaries in which he allegedly broke into basements of apartments.While in custody with the UDPD, he attempted to escape.Police say he then allegedly tried to hang himself. As a result, he was transferred to Delaware County Memorial Hospital.Officials there recommended he be further evaluated at the Chester Crozer Crisis Center.Devore escaped Tuesday night.Police say Devore is dangerous and if you see him to call 911.According to its website, "The Crisis Center at Crozer-Chester Medical Center provides intervention to children, adolescents and adults who are experiencing behavioral disturbances such as suicidal ideations, homicidal ideations, psychosis, depression and anxiety. The Crisis Center is staffed by counselors, nurses and psychiatrists and is open 24 hours a day, seven days per week."----------