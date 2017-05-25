MEDIA, Pa. (WPVI) --Police have identified the robbery suspect arrested after a standoff inside a CVS drug store in Media, Delaware County Wednesday night.
46-year-old Kwesi Hudson, from Wilmington, Delaware, is behind bars awaiting arraignment on a list of charges.
JUST IN: Suspect in two hour stand off at CVS has been identified as Kwesi Hudson, 46 y.o. male, from Wilmington Delaware. @6abc— Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) May 25, 2017
The incident began after 9 p.m. Wednesday at the CVS store in the 200 block of East Baltimore Pike after a report of a robbery in progress.
Police say the suspect walked into the store wearing all black clothing, a hooded sweatshirt and a mask. He was holding a black handgun.
He forced employees to give him money from the register, then forced them into a rear bathroom.
Before he could flee, officers arrived and surrounded the building.
After trying to escape through both the rear and front entrances, police say, the suspect locked himself in a rear storage room.
Police evacuated the employees from the store, and the Central Delco SWAT unit arrived on the scene.
After a standoff that lasted about an hour and a half, police sway, Hudson finally surrendered.
Police say they recovered a handgun near the storage room where Hudson was hiding.
No one was hurt in the incident.
