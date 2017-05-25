NEWS

Suspect identified after standoff, arrest at CVS store in Delaware County, Pa.

Robbery, standoff at Delco CVS: Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 5:30 a.m. on May 25, 2017. (WPVI)

By and Jeannette Reyes
MEDIA, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police have identified the robbery suspect arrested after a standoff inside a CVS drug store in Media, Delaware County Wednesday night.

46-year-old Kwesi Hudson, from Wilmington, Delaware, is behind bars awaiting arraignment on a list of charges.


The incident began after 9 p.m. Wednesday at the CVS store in the 200 block of East Baltimore Pike after a report of a robbery in progress.

Police say the suspect walked into the store wearing all black clothing, a hooded sweatshirt and a mask. He was holding a black handgun.

He forced employees to give him money from the register, then forced them into a rear bathroom.

Before he could flee, officers arrived and surrounded the building.

After trying to escape through both the rear and front entrances, police say, the suspect locked himself in a rear storage room.

Police evacuated the employees from the store, and the Central Delco SWAT unit arrived on the scene.

After a standoff that lasted about an hour and a half, police sway, Hudson finally surrendered.

Police say they recovered a handgun near the storage room where Hudson was hiding.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Police investigate possible standoff near CVS in Media. Dann Cuellar reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 24, 2017.


