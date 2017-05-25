JUST IN: Suspect in two hour stand off at CVS has been identified as Kwesi Hudson, 46 y.o. male, from Wilmington Delaware. @6abc — Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) May 25, 2017

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2033506" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police investigate possible standoff near CVS in Media. Dann Cuellar reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 24, 2017.

Police have identified the robbery suspect arrested after a standoff inside a CVS drug store in Media, Delaware County Wednesday night.46-year-old Kwesi Hudson, from Wilmington, Delaware, is behind bars awaiting arraignment on a list of charges.The incident began after 9 p.m. Wednesday at the CVS store in the 200 block of East Baltimore Pike after a report of a robbery in progress.Police say the suspect walked into the store wearing all black clothing, a hooded sweatshirt and a mask. He was holding a black handgun.He forced employees to give him money from the register, then forced them into a rear bathroom.Before he could flee, officers arrived and surrounded the building.After trying to escape through both the rear and front entrances, police say, the suspect locked himself in a rear storage room.Police evacuated the employees from the store, and the Central Delco SWAT unit arrived on the scene.After a standoff that lasted about an hour and a half, police sway, Hudson finally surrendered.Police say they recovered a handgun near the storage room where Hudson was hiding.No one was hurt in the incident.----------