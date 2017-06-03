NEWS

Suspect identified in stabbing of Philadelphia Councilman David Oh

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with the stabbing of Philadelphia City Councilman David Oh outside the councilman's Southwest Philadelphia home.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 24-year-old Shawn Yarbary.

He faces charges including robbery and attempted murder.

Police say Yarbary is the man who accosted Oh outside his home in the 5800 block of Thomas Avenue Wednesday night.

Oh was stabbed after the suspect tried to rob him. Oh is now recovering at home.

RAW VIDEO: Councilman Oh describes violent attack
EMBED More News Videos

RAW VIDEO: Councilman Oh describes stabbing attack.



Action News is told Yarbary once lived in the 5600 block of Thomas Avenue.

Police say he is to be considered "armed and extremely dangerous."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Philadelphia Police.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newsstabbingCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Teen's rape accusation against high school football star divides town
Tim Kaine: Trump is 'jealous of Obama accomplishments'
Action News Troubleshooters help lawnmower owner get new one
Dream comes true for foster family in Bucks County
More News
Top Stories
Teen student killed amid violent day in Chester ID'd
3 Ex-Penn State officials get jail in Sandusky case
Good Samaritan rescues man from creek in Trenton
Police: NJ 'upskirt' suspect had camera in sneakers
Funeral held for pilot killed in medical chopper crash
Teen hero honored after rescuing nephew from burning home
Dream comes true for foster family in Bucks County
Show More
'He broke me.' Kathy Griffin addresses Trump photo
Action News Troubleshooters help lawnmower owner get new one
Penn State proposes new safety reforms after pledge's death
Demolitions begin to rid Camden of vacant eyesores
Reward offered after girl, 4, loses stuffed animal at airport
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon
PHOTOS: 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: The amazing sights of Winterthur's Point-to-Point
More Photos