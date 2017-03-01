Police are looking for the man believed to be behind two robberies targeting women in West Philadelphia.Both incidents happened on the morning of Sunday, February 19.The first incident happened around 4 a.m. Police say the suspect entered an apartment complex on the 500 block of North 52nd Street and tried to get into several apartments.Eventually, a 67-year-old woman answered a knock on her door. That's when, police say, the suspect pushed the door in, hitting the woman on the head.Once inside he stole a cell phone and $9.The victim was treated for head injuries.Then, around 8 a.m., police say a 53-year-old woman was walking in the 500 block of North 52nd when the suspect approached her from behind and grabbed her purse.During the struggle the victim fell down and cut her left hand.The suspect is described as a black male, 40 to 50 years old, six feet tall, balding, with a heavy build. He was wearing a black jacket, black pants and a black winter hat.Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police.------