Suspect sought in Rite Aid robbery in Delco

Another pharmacy robbery has prompted Rite Aid to take action.A Delaware County Rite Aid was robbed on Monday May 1st.It happened just before 9 p.m. at the location along the 1600 block of Edgemont Avenue in Chester.John Apeldorn of the Citizens Crime Commission said, "The subject comes into the store. He's wearing like a black hoodie, and he's got pants on and foot gear that we think might be identifiable."The Rite Aid corporation in conjunction of the Citizens Crime Commission is administering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible."So we're hoping that somebody looks at the photograph and recognizes that foot gear, and leg gear that he's wearing or knows the individual, gets to the police, and we have a reward for you," Apeldorn said.All you have to do is callAll calls will remain anonymous.