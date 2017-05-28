NEWS

Suspect sought in Rite Aid robbery in Delco

EMBED </>More Videos

Ssupect sought in Rite Aid robbery in Delco. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 27, 2017. (WPVI)

CHESTER, Del. --
Another pharmacy robbery has prompted Rite Aid to take action.

A Delaware County Rite Aid was robbed on Monday May 1st.

It happened just before 9 p.m. at the location along the 1600 block of Edgemont Avenue in Chester.

John Apeldorn of the Citizens Crime Commission said, "The subject comes into the store. He's wearing like a black hoodie, and he's got pants on and foot gear that we think might be identifiable."

The Rite Aid corporation in conjunction of the Citizens Crime Commission is administering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

"So we're hoping that somebody looks at the photograph and recognizes that foot gear, and leg gear that he's wearing or knows the individual, gets to the police, and we have a reward for you," Apeldorn said.

All you have to do is call 215-546-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newspennsylvania newscrime fightersrobberyrite aid
Load Comments
NEWS
Teen rescues baby from burning home in Overbrook
Slain Va. officer was former Marine, father of 3, and native of Philly
Woman killed in Bristol hit-and-run
Fallen heroes honored at Jersey Shore
More News
Top Stories
2 dead, 1 hurt in Salem County head-on crash
Teen rescues baby from burning home in Overbrook
Man injured in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in East Falls
Fallen heroes honored at Jersey Shore
AccuWeather: Mostly Dry Sunday
Slain Va. officer was former Marine, father of 3, and native of Philly
Local students affected by British Airways computer problem
Show More
Delaware house shot up while teens asleep inside
Woman killed in Bristol hit-and-run
Phillies Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Bunning has died
Southern rock founding father Gregg Allman dies at age 69
Package that led to Newark airport evacuation deemed safe
More News
Top Video
Southern rock founding father Gregg Allman dies at age 69
Package that led to Newark airport evacuation deemed safe
Fallen heroes honored at Jersey Shore
Delaware house shot up while teens asleep inside
More Video