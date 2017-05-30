LUMBERTON, N.J. (WPVI) --Police in Burlington County are searching for the suspect who stabbed a man at a Wawa in Lumberton.
It happened Saturday on Route 38.
Police say 38-year-old Wade Daniels stabbed the male victim during a fight.
The victim suffered severe injuries, but is in stable condition.
Daniels is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who sees Daniels or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Lumberton police.
