Suspect wanted for stabbing at Wawa in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.J. (WPVI) --
Police in Burlington County are searching for the suspect who stabbed a man at a Wawa in Lumberton.

It happened Saturday on Route 38.

Police say 38-year-old Wade Daniels stabbed the male victim during a fight.

The victim suffered severe injuries, but is in stable condition.

Daniels is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Daniels or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Lumberton police.

