A driver is under arrest after Philadelphia police say that driver's speeding car slammed into a pickup truck.It happened at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at 2nd and West Berks streets in Kensington.Officers arrived to find both the car and pickup truck heavily damaged. Several parked cars sustained damage as well.Both drivers were taken to area hospitals. There was no immediate word on their conditions.The driver of the car was placed into police custody on suspicion of DUI.