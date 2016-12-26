NEWS

Suspects sought after 7 shot at NC Christmas party
Two suspects were being tracked down after North Carolina investigators say they shot seven people during a private Christmas party. (WPVI)

MADISON, N.C. --
Two suspects were being tracked down after North Carolina investigators say they shot seven people during a private Christmas party attended by hundreds of people.

None of the victims appeared to suffer life-threatening injuries after being shot early Saturday at a Moose Lodge in Madison, about 25 miles north of Greensboro, deputies said. The two men were still at large Sunday and no other details were being made public, Rockingham County Sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Kevin Suthard said.

Deputies said a fight broke out during the party attended by 250 to 300 people. Witnesses told investigators that both gunmen attended the party. They covered their faces with ski masks and opened fire before speeding away from the scene in a silver car driven by a woman. The car's make and model weren't known.

Daisy Joins was shot in the ankle at the party. She said most people attending were between ages 18 and 30.

"I'm very lucky; it could've been a lot worse," Joins told WGHP.

Deputies described one of the gunmen as a black male with dreadlocks wearing a brown coat and black pants. The second suspect was described as wearing a light green jacket and black pants.

Responding deputies found just two of the gunshot victims at the scene. One made it to a hospital 30 miles away in Reidsville. The rest were found at three other locations.
(Copyright ©2016 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
