NEWS

Suspects sought after teen shot in Tioga-Nicetown restaurant

EMBED </>More News Videos

Police have released surveillance pictures of the alleged suspects in a teen shooting in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown section.

TIOGA-NICETOWN (WPVI) --
Police have released surveillance pictures of the suspects being sought in the shooting of a teenager in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown section.

A 13-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head inside a Chinese takeout restaurant.

The incident happened around 10:35 p.m. Friday at the Gold Fish restaurant on the 2000 block of West Hunting Park Avenue.

Police say the teen was sitting with three friends when two other male teens entered the restaurant.

Those teens began a conversation with the victim. And then all of a sudden, police say, one of the males pulled out a gun and fired a shot to the victim's head.

The suspects then fled southbound on 20th Street.

Medics rushed the teen to Temple University Hospital for treatment.

He is listed in critical condition.

Police say the incident was caught on camera.

Investigators are talking to witnesses about the shooting.

------

Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newsteenagershootingrestaurantNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Apartment complex fire blamed on unattended cooking
Fire erupts at closed bowling alley in Pike Creek
Prominent US Attorney Preet Bharara says he was 'fired' after not resigning
Baldwin returns to 'SNL' as Trump, Johansson spoofs Ivanka
Democrats, some Republicans, condemn Preet Bharara being 'fired'
More News
Top Stories
Winter Storm Watch Monday Night Into Tuesday
Fire erupts at closed bowling alley in Pike Creek
Pedestrian struck, killed in Mount Laurel, N.J.
Apartment complex fire blamed on unattended cooking
Girl, 3, dies after fire blamed on recharging hoverboard
Joni Sledge, founding member of Sister Sledge, dies at 60
Days before spring, frigid temps in Philadelphia
Show More
Man killed in crash in Mill Creek, Del.
Police investigating suspicious death in Hunting Park
No. 2 Villanova wins Big East tourney, 74-60 over Creighton
2 dead, 3 hospitalized after car crash, fire in Camden County
Crime Fighters: Woman's 1993 murder remains a mystery
More News
Top Video
Days before spring, frigid temps in Philadelphia
Joni Sledge, founding member of Sister Sledge, dies at 60
Crime Fighters: Woman's 1993 murder remains a mystery
Man killed in crash in Mill Creek, Del.
More Video