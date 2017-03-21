NEWS

Suspended attorney convicted of taking daughter on the run

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. --
A suspended defense attorney in Pennsylvania has been convicted of defying a court-ordered custody arrangement by taking her 5-year-old daughter on the run for more than a month.

The Bucks County Courier Times reports jurors convicted 49-year-old Holly Dobrosky, of Middletown, on Monday of charges including interfering with child custody, a felony.

Dobrosky's daughter was found unharmed in Miami last year after more than 40 days.

Dobrosky testified she was trying to remove her daughter from an abusive environment. Prosecutors introduced evidence showing the abuse allegations were baseless.

Dobrosky said she left her daughter with friends before returning to Philadelphia.

She was taken into custody in August by federal marshals.

The judge ordered her sentencing deferred pending an evaluation by the state Sexual Offenders Assessment Board. The conviction requires sex offender registration under state law.

